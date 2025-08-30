Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Operations Continue For Fifth Consecutive Day

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Rescue 1122 operations continue for fifth consecutive day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122’s operations entered the fifth consecutive day on Saturday in view of the possible flood situation across the district.

According to the District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, rescue sectors in Tehsil Sialkot and Sambrial remain active and the situation there is under control.

In Tehsil Pasrur, rescue teams are carrying out operations in Kalu Wali, Ban Bajwa and surrounding areas, while in Tehsil Daska, operations continue in Kot Dasu, Dharam Kot, Peer Kaho and nearby villages.

DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that rescue sectors will remain active until the situation fully normalizes. So far, 1,746 people have been rescued and shifted to safer places by Rescue 1122 teams. However, the floods have claimed 19 lives, with victims swept away by floodwaters. Their bodies have been recovered and handed over to their families by Rescue 1122.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

19 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

20 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

20 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

20 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

20 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

20 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

20 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

20 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan