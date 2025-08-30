Rescue 1122 Operations Continue For Fifth Consecutive Day
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122’s operations entered the fifth consecutive day on Saturday in view of the possible flood situation across the district.
According to the District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, rescue sectors in Tehsil Sialkot and Sambrial remain active and the situation there is under control.
In Tehsil Pasrur, rescue teams are carrying out operations in Kalu Wali, Ban Bajwa and surrounding areas, while in Tehsil Daska, operations continue in Kot Dasu, Dharam Kot, Peer Kaho and nearby villages.
DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that rescue sectors will remain active until the situation fully normalizes. So far, 1,746 people have been rescued and shifted to safer places by Rescue 1122 teams. However, the floods have claimed 19 lives, with victims swept away by floodwaters. Their bodies have been recovered and handed over to their families by Rescue 1122.
