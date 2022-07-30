UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Operations Continue In Flood-hit Band Korai Village

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Rescue 1122 operations continue in flood-hit Band Korai village

The Rescue 1122 Disaster Rescue Teams rescued various women and children trapped in houses in flood-hit village of Band Korai, Paharpur tehsil

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 Disaster Rescue Teams rescued various women and children trapped in houses in flood-hit village of Band Korai, Paharpur tehsil.

The Rescue 1122 team led by Emergency Officer Nauman Ullah Marwat, on the instructions of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah Sahib, was engaged in rescue operations in flood-hit areas for the last several days.

The spokesman of the emergency service said that the rescue officials were moving women and children trapped in houses to safer places by making self-made bridges and using boats.

He said the Rescue 1122 team also removed water from many houses through dewatering pumps.

Related Topics

Water Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results

1 minute ago
 Irrigation Deptt cleans 15 major flood drains in Q ..

Irrigation Deptt cleans 15 major flood drains in Quetta

1 minute ago
 FIR against food outlet over quality compromises

FIR against food outlet over quality compromises

9 minutes ago
 PML-N joins coalition govt to save country from ba ..

PML-N joins coalition govt to save country from bankruptcy: Muqam

10 minutes ago
 32 nanbais arrested in crackdown on underweight ro ..

32 nanbais arrested in crackdown on underweight roti (bread)

10 minutes ago
 Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.