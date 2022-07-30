Rescue 1122 operations continue in flood-hit Band Korai village

The Rescue 1122 Disaster Rescue Teams rescued various women and children trapped in houses in flood-hit village of Band Korai, Paharpur tehsil

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 Disaster Rescue Teams rescued various women and children trapped in houses in flood-hit village of Band Korai, Paharpur tehsil.

The Rescue 1122 team led by Emergency Officer Nauman Ullah Marwat, on the instructions of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah Sahib, was engaged in rescue operations in flood-hit areas for the last several days.

The spokesman of the emergency service said that the rescue officials were moving women and children trapped in houses to safer places by making self-made bridges and using boats.

He said the Rescue 1122 team also removed water from many houses through dewatering pumps.