Rescue-1122 Organises Cadre Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Rescue-1122 organises Cadre competition

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Cadre competitions were held at Rescue-1122 Central Station Kutchehry Road between rescue volunteer teams of various union councils across the district.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, Sialkot Rescue-1122, led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, organised cadre challenge at Central Rescue-1122 Station Kutchehry Road among CERT (community emergency response teams) teams of trained volunteers of various union councils across the district.

Ten union council CERT teams and three women volunteer teams participated in the competition.

The challenges included giving first aid to the patients, timely action to extinguish fire in case of fire, trying to find and evacuate patients in case of a building collapse and rescuing a drowning person.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid was the chief guest. He reviewed the volunteer exercises and appreciated their performance.

To keep society safe, we need to train common people so that we can make society safer by reducing the number of accidents under the first objective of the Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer, he said.

He congratulated the winning team and said that the winning team and the team of women volunteers from Sialkot will participate in the national level volunteer competitions in Lahore.

