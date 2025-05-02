Rescue 1122 organises first aid, heatwave awareness session

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) organised a first aid and heatwave awareness programme at the Government Special Education school Lodhran.

The event was attended by District Emergency Officer Engineer Shakil Ahmed, Special Education department Focal Person Hidayat Fatima Hashmi, Rescue 1122 Media Coordinator Safdar Malik, and Community Instructors Abid Mahmood Bhutta and Wajahat Ali. School teachers and students also participated enthusiastically in the session.

During the session, Engineer Shakil Ahmed delivered a lecture highlighting the importance of first aid and precautionary measures during heatwave. He emphasized that students enrolled in special education institutions were a valuable asset to the nation and ensuring their health and safety was top priority.

He urged the teachers and students to avoid unnecessary going outside houses and cover their heads while going outdoors, consume plenty of fluids, and maintain a balanced diet to stay safe during extreme heat conditions.

Hidayat Fatima Hashmi expressed her gratitude to the Rescue 1122 team for conducting the session. She praised the team’s effective communication and hands-on approach in educating the children and staff. "The session was not only beneficial for the students but also for the teachers and look forward to more such awareness programs in the future to further enhance safety education at our institution," she said.