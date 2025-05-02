Rescue 1122 Organises First Aid, Heatwave Awareness Session
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) organised a first aid and heatwave awareness programme at the Government Special Education school Lodhran.
The event was attended by District Emergency Officer Engineer Shakil Ahmed, Special Education department Focal Person Hidayat Fatima Hashmi, Rescue 1122 Media Coordinator Safdar Malik, and Community Instructors Abid Mahmood Bhutta and Wajahat Ali. School teachers and students also participated enthusiastically in the session.
During the session, Engineer Shakil Ahmed delivered a lecture highlighting the importance of first aid and precautionary measures during heatwave. He emphasized that students enrolled in special education institutions were a valuable asset to the nation and ensuring their health and safety was top priority.
He urged the teachers and students to avoid unnecessary going outside houses and cover their heads while going outdoors, consume plenty of fluids, and maintain a balanced diet to stay safe during extreme heat conditions.
Hidayat Fatima Hashmi expressed her gratitude to the Rescue 1122 team for conducting the session. She praised the team’s effective communication and hands-on approach in educating the children and staff. "The session was not only beneficial for the students but also for the teachers and look forward to more such awareness programs in the future to further enhance safety education at our institution," she said.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EWR system implemented in Punjab50 seconds ago
-
FIA intensifies crackdown on illegal activities52 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 organises first aid, heatwave awareness session54 seconds ago
-
RPO Dera visits various police stations, check posts to review security57 seconds ago
-
Youth demand higher taxes on tobacco products in the 2025–26 budget11 minutes ago
-
Former RAW Chief terms Pahalgam false flag attack a complete security failure21 minutes ago
-
27 members of inter-provincial dacoit gangs held, 85 snatched motorcycles recovered21 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 13 criminals21 minutes ago
-
Citizens stand by Armed Forces amid rising tensions on Eastern border31 minutes ago
-
Future of KP scholarship students studying at GIK in jeopardy amid delays in fund disbursement31 minutes ago
-
ICT on alert as rain triggers citywide rescue drive41 minutes ago
-
PM shares developments in South Asia with Kuwait Ambassador since Pahalgam incident51 minutes ago