Rescue-1122 Organises First Aid Training Session For Students

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Rescue-1122 organised the first aid training session for female students at Vocational Training Institute in Sillanwali, here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, Tehsil In-charge Rescue and Safety Officer Sillanwali conducted the three-day training, which included the training of Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE), Pakistan Life Savers Programme (PLSP) and rescue skills.

The aim of the training was to enable students to save precious lives by initiating timely aid in any emergency situation. The training programme included providing the first aid to the injured, rescuing an unconscious patient by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), controlling the fire in time and evacuating the building immediately, rescuing a drowning person, evacuating trapped patients in case of a building collapse.

The principal of the institution thanked the rescue team for providing training to students, and urged students whenever they get a chance, they must help the injured people. She also reiterated to continue the series of training.

The rescue safety officer said: "We can reduce the increasing number of deaths by only raising awareness among the public about importance of accident prevention and training." He also awarded certificates to students, who completed the course.

