Rescue 1122 Organises Motorbike Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2022 | 08:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) organized the "Independence Day Motorbike Rally" in collaboration with Atlas Honda from New Campus Bridge to Emergency Service Headquarters, here on Saturday.

The purpose of the rally was to raise awareness about safe motorbike riding in order to prevent road traffic injuries.

The Director General PESD, Dr. Rizwan Naseer led the Independence Day Motorbike rally, which was started from New Campus Bridge towards, Jinnah Underpass, Doctor Hospital, Thokar Niaz Baig Flyover and culminated at the Emergency Services Academy. The General Manager Altas Honda Zafar Iqbal, Head of Safety Wing ESA Muhammad Ahsan, District Emergency Officer Lahore Shahid Waheed Qamer, officers from Headquarters & academy, Rescue Scouts, and a large number of rescuers and bikers from Altas Honda participated in the rally.

In connection with the Diamond Jubilee of 75th Independence Day, a graceful hosting and cake cutting ceremony was held at Emergency Services Academy.

DG PESD Dr. Rizwan Naseer was the Chief Guest of the ceremony while officers from Rescue Headquarters, Academy, instructors, rescue officials, and a large number of rescue cadets from all provinces of Pakistan attended the ceremony with zeal and zest.

On this occasion, Director General, Punjab Emergency Service Department (Rescue 1122) Dr.

Rizwan Naseer congratulated the celebrations of the 75th Independence Day to the people of Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis. He said that people must celebrations of Independence Day but be safe and always ride their motorbikes with a speed limit of below 40km/h. He expressed that the message of today's Independence Rally is to raise safe driving awareness among the citizens. He reiterated that people should always ride a motorbike with the blow speed limit of 40km/hr. DG Rescue Punjab said that today, the celebration of 75th Independence Day is very important because emergency personnel from four provinces are under training at Emergency Services Academy. "It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for us that the scope of Rescue Service is being expanded in four provinces. He extended his greetings to people of other provinces for the establishment of Rescue Service which is the basic right of every citizen to a timely emergency in case of emergency.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer also requested the media personnel and all other stakeholders to join hands with Rescue 1122 for reducing road traffic crashes. Let us all pledge to make this country safe and resilient, he added.

General Manager Atlas Honda donated three motorcycles for the under-training motorbike rescue cadets.

