Rescue-1122 organises sports gala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 Sialkot organised the sports gala under the supervision of Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Division Syed Kamal Abid and District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Engineer Naveed Iqbal.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, during the sports gala, teams from all rescue stations participated in various games.

The event included badminton tournament, cricket tournament and tug-of-war competitions.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Division Syed Kamal Abid and political and social personality Rana Hameed participated in the sports gala as special guests.

The closing ceremony was held at Sabzpir cricket ground where prizes were distributed among the winning teams.

Kamal Abid said that with mental and physical development of the youth, sports creates personality and maturity in character and promotes a healthy society.