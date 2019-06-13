Rescue-1122 organises training session at medical college

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, organised a training workshop at Bukhtawar Ameen Medical College here for about emergency exit and precautionary measures in case of a fire-like situation.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Arshad Khan, along with a team, delivered a lecture to students, staff and security guards.

Fire Instructor Muhammad Sajjad gave training to participants about the use of latest technology, fire equipment and other material.

During the session, the rescue officials said that installation of fire safety equipment could protect their lives and properties from losses.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Waseem of the medical college, lauded the rescue officials for providing training to the staff and students. He said that the losses could be minimised by following the instructions of rescue officials.