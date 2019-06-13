UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Organises Training Session At Medical College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:04 PM

Rescue-1122 organises training session at medical college

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, organised a training workshop at Bukhtawar Ameen Medical College here for about emergency exit and precautionary measures in case of a fire-like situation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, organised a training workshop at Bukhtawar Ameen Medical College here for about emergency exit and precautionary measures in case of a fire-like situation.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Arshad Khan, along with a team, delivered a lecture to students, staff and security guards.

Fire Instructor Muhammad Sajjad gave training to participants about the use of latest technology, fire equipment and other material.

During the session, the rescue officials said that installation of fire safety equipment could protect their lives and properties from losses.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Waseem of the medical college, lauded the rescue officials for providing training to the staff and students. He said that the losses could be minimised by following the instructions of rescue officials.

Related Topics

Fire Technology Punjab From

Recent Stories

Russia Expects EU to Abstain From Discriminating R ..

23 seconds ago

Boris Johnson wins first round of UK leadership vo ..

24 seconds ago

Campaign against wall-chalking, encroachments to b ..

28 seconds ago

Expatriates playing pivotal role in improving econ ..

32 seconds ago

Putin Arrives in Bishkek for Shanghai Cooperation ..

7 minutes ago

EU Energy Chief Says Hopes for Constructive Talks ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.