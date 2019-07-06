Rescue-1122 organises training workshop for Elite force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, organised a workshop for the Elite force officials to impart them training about the first aid here at Police Lines, Kutchery Chowk on Saturday.

Rescue and safety officer Muhammad Arshad delivered lecture about safety measures and the first aid in case of any emergency. Fire Instructor Muhammad Sajjad and Safety Instructor Zahid Hussain provided training to the Elite force officials about the use of the latest equipment, safety measures to prevent fire like incidents, first aid in case of breathing problem.

The Elite force officials lauded rescue officials over successful conduct of workshop.