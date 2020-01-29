Rescue 1122 organises training workshop for teachers

The Rescue 1122 organised a training workshop at a private school to sensitise teachers about first-aid and fire safety in case of any emergency here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 organised a training workshop at a private school to sensitise teachers about first-aid and fire safety in case of any emergency here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 Instructors Sehrish Noureen and Dr Zahid Hussain imparted training to participants about use of the latest fire safety tools, precautionary measures and first-aid training.