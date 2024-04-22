Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Organize Event To Mark World Earth Day

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) On World Earth Day, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 here on Monday organized an event, in which officers and rescue workers from participated.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, ensured awareness sessions and tree plantation in all tehsils of the district on this day.

He expressed that to make this earth safe and pleasant, everyone needed to play his role to ensure better environment for upcoming generation.

He emphasized that all members of society should plant trees and take good care of them.

Moreover, he mentioned that to reduce pollution, cities should be kept clean, energy should be conserved, the use of plastic bags should be stopped, water wastage should be prevented, and pollution from vehicles, buses, and other means of transport and factories should be reduced.

He advised to use cloth bags for shopping and never throw garbage on streets, roads and pathways.

