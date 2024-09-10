Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Organizes Awareness Rally On Global First Aid Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) In observance of global first aid week, Rescue 1122 Multan held an awareness rally led by District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian, here on Tuesday.

The rally aimed to highlight the importance of first aid in saving lives during emergencies. Rescue personnel, volunteers, and local citizens actively participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hussain Mian stated the need for everyone to acquire basic first aid training. “Every individual in society must be equipped with first aid knowledge, as it enables us to save lives during emergencies, whether at home, while traveling, or in the workplace. A trained first aider can make a critical difference in life-threatening situations,” he stated.

Rescue 1122 Multan has provided first aid and life-saving training to more than 1,110 individuals so far in 2024. These trained citizens can now play a crucial role in assisting injured persons during emergencies, potentially saving lives before professional help arrives.

In addition, Rescue 1122 has offered on-site first aid to 77,875 injured persons this year, significantly reducing the risk of fatalities.

Emergency Officer Operations, Muhammad Bilal, also stressed the importance of first aid training in society. “It is the responsibility of our community to ensure that individuals are trained in emergency first aid. By doing so, trained locals can assist before formal rescue teams arrive, so reducing the severity of accidents and emergencies,” he said.

Rescue 1122 Multan continues its mission to train various institutions in first aid, with the goal of creating a safer society.

Participants in the rally included Control Room In-Charge Mudassir Zia, Station In-Charges, members of civil society, and Rescue Volunteers. Awareness pamphlets were distributed to the public at the end of the event.

Rescue 1122 remains committed to building a safe and informed society through continuous training and public engagement, the participants shared their views.

