Rescue 1122 Organizes Awareness Walk On Disaster Resilience Day

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 observed 'National Disaster Resilience Day' in remembrance of the victims of catastrophic earthquake disaster of 8th October, 2005.

In order to raise awareness among the general public, Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi organized arranged awareness walks on Murree road to mark the day in which officials and large number of rescuers participated.

On the occasion, District Emergency Officer (DEO), Ali Hussain expressed sorrow and grief over despondent demises of thousands those who lost their precious lives and properties in apocalypse earthquake.

DEO said that Rescue 1122 is working hard to protect the lives of citizens buy providing timely and effective emergency services by trained paramedics staff and urged the citizens to call on 1122 in case of any emergency as the only timely calls can ensure a timely response.

He maintained that an integrated infrastructure is essential for saving people's lives and providing citizens with timely disaster response.

Punjab Emergency Service is now promoting safety through the Community Safety Programme to establish social responsibility.

