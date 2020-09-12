Rescue 1122 organizes awareness walk on World first aid day

The Rescue-1122 Saturday arranged an awareness walk in connection with World first aid day (September - 12).

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Khalid Mahmood and Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Ahmed Dogar led the walk which was started from Rescue station and culminated at the same place after passing through Lahore Morr.

Rescue 1122 DEO Dr Khalid Mahmood and AC distributed pamphlets and safety brochures among the citizens.

While talking to media persons, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that first aid plays key role in saving human lives in any emergency.

He said that every citizen should get first aid training. He appealed the masses to cooperate with Rescue 1122 in keeping the society safe so that we could provide timely relief to people in case of emergency.

Later, Rescue safety officer Muhammad Yasir Raza addressed gave awareness to the people about first aid.

Rescue 1122 had provided first aid training to 29000 people across the district so far.

Rescue 1122 also organised walks in Mian Channu, Kabirwala and Jehanian.