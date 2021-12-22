UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Organizes Certificate Distribution Ceremony

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:38 PM

Rescue-1122 organizes certificate distribution ceremony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Central Rescue Station under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal to encourage rescuers and rescue guards.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and Chairman Thinkers Forum Asad Ijaz participated as special guests.

On this occasion, Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid said that it was the responsibility of all of us to maintain the quality service and should continue to perform duties with enthusiasm.

He congratulated the rescue and rescue guards who got certificates for the best performance in the ceremony and appreciated the efforts of District Emergency Officer Sialkot Engineer Naveed Iqbal.

Chairman Thinkers Forum Asad Ijaz said that Rescue-1122 was an asset of the country and nation, and their services were excellent. Rescuers were trained to save not only humans but also birds and other living things, he added.

Later, certificates were distributed among the best performers.

