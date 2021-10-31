UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Organizes Fire Prevention, Firefighting Workshop For GDA Employees

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:40 PM

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sunday conducted first aid, fire prevention and firefighting training for Galyat Development Authority (GDA) employees at Nathiagali.

On the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed, the training and awareness team under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai organized a one-day training workshop for GDA employees in the Nathiagli area where they trained the employees to prevent and extinguish the fire.

The purpose of the training was to provide immediate first aid to the patients, injured person before the arrival of Rescue 1122 personnel in case of any emergency and to teach them how to prevent fire and how to reduce the fire risk so that human lives can be saved.

At the end of the training session, GDA officials thanked the Rescue 1122 training team and said that the training workshop would benefit the employees and help them in an emergency situation and they would be able to help people in the area.

