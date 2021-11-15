Rescue 1122 organizes fire prevention workshop

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Monday conducted one-day first aid, fire prevention and firefighting training for employees of Ayub Medical College (AMC) Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Monday conducted one-day first aid, fire prevention and firefighting training for employees of Ayub Medical College (AMC) Abbottabad.

On the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr.

Khatir Ahmed, the Training and Awareness team, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai organized the workshop.

The purpose of the training was to provide immediate first aid to the patients, injured person before the arrival of Rescue teams in case of any emergency and to teach them how to prevent fire and reduce the fire risk to save human lives.

At the end, AMC officials thanked the Rescue 1122 training team and said the training workshop would benefit the employees.