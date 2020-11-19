Rescue 1122 organizes Inter-dist competitions among community emergency teams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 conducted Inter-district competitions among community emergency response teams in which Rescue Khanewal team got first position.

The rescue volunteers demonstrated practically helping the victims in case of any emergency, evacuation of flood stranded people, search of victims in case of building collapse and fire extinguishing skills.

Rescue volunteers teams included Tehsil Khanewal, Mian Channu, Jehanian and Kabirwala participated. Tehsil Khanewal took first position,Mian Channu took second position while Jehanian and Kabirwala took respectively third and fourth position.

The winner team would participate in 4th Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) challenge which would be held at Rescue academy Lahore on Dec-3.

The teams from across the country would participate in the event.

Speaking on this occasion, District Emergency officer Dr Khalid Mahmood said that every person of the society should get emergency training.

He said that Rescue 1122 has constituted teams at Union councils level which have the ability to tackle any emergency like situation effectively.