Rescue 1122 Organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Rescue 1122 organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Kashmir Solidarity Day, here on Monday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the rally. A large number of rescue officers and officials attended the rally.

On this occasion, addressing the participants DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein.

He said that the people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in all circumstances.

He also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the occupant Indian army in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally started from Kutchery Chowk and ended at Allama Iqbal Chowk.

At the end of the rally, special prayers were offered for the freedom of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

8 hours ago

