Rescue 1122 Organizes "Left Lane And Safety Helmet" Rally

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:36 PM

Rescue 1122 organizes

The Emergency Service Academy (ESA) Rescue 1122 on Tuesday organized an awareness rally on "Left Lane and Safety Helmet" in collaboration with Atlas Honda to create the road safety cognizance among motorcyclists for prevention of road traffic crashes

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer led the rally which started from the Punjab University's pedestrian Bridge on the canal and culminated at the Emergency Services Academy, after passing through Jinnah Underpass and Thokar Niaz Baig flyover. The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with different safety messages.

Addressing the rally, Dr Rizwan Naseer shared the road traffic crashes statistics with media representatives and participants of the rally. He said that Punjab Emergency Service has so far rescued over 2.1 million helpless victims of emergencies since 2004. The Rescue Service is managing alone average 900 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) across Punjab daily. Out of total road traffic crashes, 83 percent of accidents occurred due to motorbikes' involvement. The road traffic crashes have become the country's biggest cause of accident's injuries and deaths within just a few decades, he said.

The RTCs statistic revealed that major causes of accidents were over speeding, volition of the lane, riding a motorbike without wearing a safety helmet and underage driving. "It is need of the hour to prevent increasing number of accidents through raising the road safety education, usage of safety helmet, driving motorbike in extreme left lane with 50km/h speed limit, enforcement of road safety laws, implementing of standardize driving licensing system and improving the road engineering besides restricting underage driving," he reiterated. All stakeholders and the citizens should come forward to join hands with Rescue 1122 for saving lives and promoting safety' mission to save precious human lives from accidents, he asked the citizens.

At this occasion, GM Atlas Honda Zafar Iqbal applauded the efforts of Rescue 1122 for safety promotion and sensitization of the citizens under the visionary leadership of Dr Rizwan Naseer.

The walk was also participated by officers from Headquarters, Academy, Lahore, Rescue Scout, Atlas Honda Staff and a large number of rescuers.

