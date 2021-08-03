UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Organizes Life Support (BLS) Training Session For KMC Students, Staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The social welfare society's (SWS) of Khyber Medical College (KMC) in the collaboration with Rescue 1122 department on Tuesday started three-day Basic Life Support (BLS) training session for the students and staff of Khyber Medical College.

Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb Dean KMC graced the event as chief guest.

He specially thanks Rescue 1122 team and said "Basic Life Support (BLS) is a level of medical care used in emergency, life-threatening situations until the victim can be cared for professionally by a team of paramedics or at a hospital.

" "It can help people who are choking,drowning or are suffering from cardiac arrest, and it can make the difference between life and death for some people,"he added.

He further said"BLS is included in all first aid training courses alongwith related life-saving techniques and procedures such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as well as for members of the emergency services,this sort of first aid training can be particularly useful for people employed as teachers, students, daycare providers, health and social care workers and even security personnel."

