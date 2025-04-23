Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Organizes Mock Exercise

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Rescue 1122 organizes mock exercise

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In anticipation of potential flood threats, Rescue 1122 conducted comprehensive flood mock exercises at the PDMA Warehouse to assess emergency preparedness and inter-agency coordination.

The exercises were held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim , who attended the event as the chief guest along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue).District Emergency Officer,Mazhar Shah was also present on the occasion.

Various line departments, including Civil Defense, Health, Livestock, and food, participated in the event.

Mazhar Shah briefed the DC on the flood preparedness strategies adopted by Rescue 1122 and identified key vulnerable areas in the district that were at higher risk during flood emergencies.

Rescue personnel demonstrated a range of critical emergency response operations, including setting up an Incident Command Post, boat operations, rescuing drowning individuals, providing immediate medical aid, and safely transferring patients to hospitals.

Specialized equipment related to fire, disaster response, and emergency medical services were also showcased through practical demonstrations.

Speaking to the media, Mazhar Shah emphasized that the Primary objective of these mock drills was to evaluate Rescue 1122’s operational readiness and foster better coordination among departments in the event of a flood emergency.

The DC lauded the performance of Rescue 1122, calling it an exemplary institution for other departments.He highlighted the importance of such exercises in identifying strengths and weaknesses, enabling authorities to take timely corrective actions. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Rescue 1122 team for organizing the drills so efficiently.

