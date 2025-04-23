Rescue 1122 Organizes Mock Exercise
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In anticipation of potential flood threats, Rescue 1122 conducted comprehensive flood mock exercises at the PDMA Warehouse to assess emergency preparedness and inter-agency coordination.
The exercises were held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim , who attended the event as the chief guest along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue).District Emergency Officer,Mazhar Shah was also present on the occasion.
Various line departments, including Civil Defense, Health, Livestock, and food, participated in the event.
Mazhar Shah briefed the DC on the flood preparedness strategies adopted by Rescue 1122 and identified key vulnerable areas in the district that were at higher risk during flood emergencies.
Rescue personnel demonstrated a range of critical emergency response operations, including setting up an Incident Command Post, boat operations, rescuing drowning individuals, providing immediate medical aid, and safely transferring patients to hospitals.
Specialized equipment related to fire, disaster response, and emergency medical services were also showcased through practical demonstrations.
Speaking to the media, Mazhar Shah emphasized that the Primary objective of these mock drills was to evaluate Rescue 1122’s operational readiness and foster better coordination among departments in the event of a flood emergency.
The DC lauded the performance of Rescue 1122, calling it an exemplary institution for other departments.He highlighted the importance of such exercises in identifying strengths and weaknesses, enabling authorities to take timely corrective actions. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Rescue 1122 team for organizing the drills so efficiently.
Recent Stories
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Livestock staff training for ultrasonography of animals begins5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes mock exercise5 minutes ago
-
33 outlaws held5 minutes ago
-
Philanthropist donates five dialysis machines to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital:5 minutes ago
-
DHO visits Health centers to monitor ongoing anti-polio campaign25 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz winds up two-day Turkiye visit25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs improved public service delivery,price control and anti-encroachment operations35 minutes ago
-
State land auctioned:35 minutes ago
-
No program of university under threat due to Accreditation: SMIU45 minutes ago
-
Ayub Medical Institution holds 108th BOG meeting, announces electric carts for patient transfers55 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: Indian media propaganda against Pakistan again exposed1 hour ago
-
PM strongly condemns terror attack on Mastung polio vaccination team1 hour ago