Rescue 1122 Organizes One-day Emergency Training For School Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The district emergency service Rescue 1122 training wing conducted a one-day training session for students at Government High school Rehan Pur here on Tuesday.
The initiative aimed to equip the younger generation with essential skills to respond promptly and effectively during emergency situations.
During the session, Rescue personnel provided practical guidance on first aid, fire safety techniques, safety drills, and precautionary measures for daily life.
Through live demonstrations, students learned how to react quickly in emergencies to safeguard their own lives as well as those of others.
On the occasion, the Rescue team emphasized that imparting basic emergency training to all segments of society, particularly students, is the need of the hour.
They added that such training not only helps ensure personal safety but also contributes to building an informed and safer community.
