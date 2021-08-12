Rescue 1122 organizes plantation ceremony

The Rescue 1122 organized a plantation ceremony at CTI School in connection with the Clean and Green Pakistan programme with the collaboration of an organization

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 organized a plantation ceremony at CTI school in connection with the Clean and Green Pakistan programme with the collaboration of an organization.

On this occasion, Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid said it was a responsibility of every individual to keep environment clean and green, adding that smog and air pollution could also be eliminated after planting tress.

He urged students, teachers, social workers and people from all walks of life to plant the maximum saplings and make the campaign a success.

Later on, Regional Emergency Officer Kamal Abid, District Emergency Officer EngineerNaveed Iqbal, Principal CTI School Faran Gul, rescuers, students and teachers plantedsaplings.