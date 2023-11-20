Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Organizes Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Rescue 1122 Sialkot organized a rally in connection with "World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims" to raise awareness among the public regarding prevention of accidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Rescue 1122 Sialkot organized a rally in connection with "World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims" to raise awareness among the public regarding prevention of accidents.

The rally was organised on the special instructions of Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Dr.

Rizwan Naseer and under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal.

A large number of rescuers participated in the rally.

The purpose of the rally was to raise awareness among the public to prevent the increasing accidents.

Later, a seminar was held in which the rescuers and rescue guards participated.

