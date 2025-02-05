Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Organizes Rally For Kashmir Day

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Rescue 1122 organizes rally for Kashmir Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) organized a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal led the rally which was started from GTS Chowk and proceeded through various city roads.A large number of rescuers participated while holding banners and placards inscribed with the slogans expressing support for Kashmiri people and chanted against brutality and barbarism of Indian forces in Kashmir valley.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO Zafar Iqbal said that Kashmir and Pakistan were inseparable in ideological, social and geographical aspects.

He urged Pakistani nation to continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for Kashmiri people.

He repeated the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stating that “Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir” and said that it was the lifeline of Pakistan.

He said that Kashmiri were bearing Indian atrocities for over seven decades and that the sacrifices of their martyrs would not go in vain rather the Kashmiris would eventually witness the dawn of freedom.

Emergency Officer Operations Tariq Mehmood, Station Coordinator Fahad Ameen and others were also present on the occasion.

