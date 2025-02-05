Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Organizes Solidarity Walk For Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) organized a special solidarity walk from the Rescue Headquarters to express support for the people of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan, reaffirmed that Kashmir is the lifeline and an integral part of Pakistan. He strongly condemned India's suppression of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, calling it a violation of international laws.

"India is oppressing innocent Kashmiris under the illusion of power, but history has shown that their freedom cannot be suppressed.

The Kashmiri people have made great sacrifices for their independence, and we salute their resilience," he said.

Dr. Ayaz Khan emphasized that the entire nation stands united with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

During the walk, Rescue 1122 personnel waved Pakistani and Kashmiri flags in the air and chanted slogans in support of Kashmir’s freedom struggle.

APP/adi

