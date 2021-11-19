UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Organizes Sports Gala At Post Graduate College

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 04:22 PM

Rescue 1122 has organized Sports Gala at Government Post Graduate College for Boys on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 has organized Sports Gala at Government Post Graduate College for Boys on Friday.

Principal Post Graduate College for Boys Rafiq Ahmed participated as a chief guest while large number of rescue personnel and students also attended the event.

Rescue teams participated in cricket, kabaddi and tug-of-war competitions.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Hussain Mian, said that it was time of anxiety and distress as well as the nature of rescue job was also such that the rescuers dealt with emergencies like accidents and tragedies on regular basis. He said that it was dire need to conduct sports activities for the rescuers as sports was an exercise in which people took more interest.

He said that exercise was automatically done with sports like jumping, tug-of-war, kabaddi, cricket, hockey and football besides this it also kept them mentally fresh.

Principal Government Post Graduate College, Rafiq Ahmed, hailed the initiative taken by Rescue 1122.

He said that sports not only created discipline, obedience as well as the spirit of unity and harmony with mental and physical fitness which leads to a healthy society.

On this occasion, prizes and trophies were distributed among the winners teams.

