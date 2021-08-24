UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Organizes Training Session For KMSMC Students

The community training wing of Rescue 1122 organized a one-day training session for the students of Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) here on Tuesday

The purpose of session was to impart training to students on how to save lives by providing timely first aid to the victims of accidents.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid gave training to students about provide first aid.

The training session included the importance of first aid in case of accident, stopping of bleeding, bone fractures, back and neck injuries and emergency evacuation.

On this occasion, Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid said the role of first aid was very important in case of any accident. "Together, we can make our society safer and can reduce themortality rate in accidents," he added.

Training Coordinator Muhammad Wasim and Trainer Ali Raza were also present on the occasion.

