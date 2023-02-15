Rescue 1122 organizes training workshop on first aid, fire prevention

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 07:51 PM

The rescue 1122 training team on Wednesday organized a special three-day training workshop on First Aid and Fire Prevention for police personnel at Abbottabad Jail

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The rescue 1122 training team on Wednesday organized a special three-day training workshop on First Aid and Fire Prevention for police personnel at Abbottabad Jail.

According to the details, training wing Rescue 1122 Abbottabad in-charge Malik Kamran organized a special first aid and firefighting and disaster training workshop for police personnel in Abbottabad Jail, the training workshop continued for three days where police officers and jawans were given practical training in providing first aid, stopping bleeding, restoring heart and lung functions.

The rescue training wing team also conducted practical exercises regarding fire prevention and fire control. The rescue training wing team also conducted drills on dealing with emergency situations.

At the end of the training session, District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak and Emergency Officer Fahad Masood visited Abbottabad Jail and reviewed the final training session.

Jail Superintendent Hamid Khan thanked Rescue 1122 for organizing training workshops for policemen which would help them to cope with medical emergencies during duty.

