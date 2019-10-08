UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Organizes Walk, Seminar

Rescue-1122 organized a walk and seminar to mark the national disaster day here on Tuesday

District emergency Officer Ihtesham Wahla led the walk while a large number of rescuers including emergency officer (operation) Sultan Mahmood, rescue officers, civil defence officers, staff, fire brigade and civil society participated.

Addressing the participants, Ihtesham Wahla said the aim of observing disaster day was to create awareness among people about the measures to cope with natural disasters.

He said that loss of lives and property could be minimized during natural disaster by adopting effective strategy and precautionary measures.

He said that community wing of rescue 1122 was already engaged in creating awareness among people.

