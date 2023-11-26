Open Menu

Rescue 1122, Other Organizations Arrange Festival For Orphans In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Rescue 1122, other organizations arrange festival for orphans in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Rescue 1122, SRH, Sidra Foundation, and other organizations Sunday organized a festival for orphan children at Jalal Baba Auditorium where orphans of Abbottabad, children from Zomong Kor and residents of the city participated.

The special guest for the occasion was Secretary Relief Anayat Ullah Waseem.

Rescue 1122 set up a stall exhibiting disaster, fire, and medical equipment, the event featured beautiful performances by orphans from Abbottabad Orphanage and children from Zomong Kor.

Expressing appreciation for the program, Secretary Relief Mr. Anayat Ullah Waseem stated that it is an honor for him to be associated with an institution that consistently supports its people during challenging times.

He expressed pride in overseeing an institution that stands unwaveringly with its community in times of hardship.

Anayat Ullah Waseem emphasized the positive impact of such programs on the community, highlighting the honor of being associated with an institution that stands united with its people through thick and thin.

Acknowledging the outstanding performance of Abbottabad's Rescue 1122 team, he noted their leadership under Arif Khatak, leading in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Praising the exemplary public service provided by Abbottabad's Rescue 1122 team, Secretary Relief Anayat Allah Waseem expressed gratitude for their dedicated service, giving due credit to the leadership of Arif Khatak.

