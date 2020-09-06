UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Paid Rich Tribute To Martyrs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Rescue 1122 paid rich tribute to martyrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue1122) Rawalpindi paid rich tribute to martyrs on the occasion of Defense Day being observed today who lost their lives in line of duty.

According to spokesman, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Ali Hussain, on the instructions of Director General Punjab Emergency Service, Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara Imtiaz) laid a wreath at the grave of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Martyr Musa Zubair Lodhi, saluted him and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs.

District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Ali Hussain said valuable services of the martyr would always be remembered. District Emergency Officer said they were proud of our heroes who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and set an examplefor all Rescuers to do our work with bravery and dedication.

District Emergency Officer informed that Musa Zubair Lodhi was martyred while controlling the huge fire erupted at Ghakar Plaza, Mall Road Rawalpindi.

