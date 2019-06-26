Rescue 1122 participates in mock exercise

(@imziishan)

The Rescue 1122 and other departments participated in a mock exercise held at River Chanab on Wednesday to cope with flood like situation

Deputy commissioner Aamir Khattak participated as a chief guest and other officials were also present to witness the exercise.

The rescuers used their skills and rescued people from water and shifted them to safer places.

The police, traffic police, population welfare, social welfare, livestock and other departments set up their stalls too.

Speaking on the occasion, District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah said the basic purpose of the exercise was to ensure coordination among departments concerned to deal with flood like situation.