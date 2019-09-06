Rescue 1122 pay tributes to shuhada on Defence Day

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) paid tributes to Shuhada in all the 36 districts of Punjab who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while providing safety and security to citizens of homeland in connection with Defence Day here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service ( Rescue 1122 ) paid tributes to Shuhada in all the 36 districts of Punjab who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while providing safety and security to citizens of homeland in connection with Defence Day here on Friday.

On the special directives of DG Rescue Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer all the District Emergency Officers (DEOs) organized events in connection with Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity across Punjab.

In this regard, a central ceremony of Defence Day/Kashmir Solidarity was held at Rescue Headquarters, Thoker Niaz Baig here.

The ceremony was attended by the senior officers from the Emergency Services academy and Headquarters, instructors, officials, families of Shuhada, dignitaries and a large numbers of rescue cadets.

The DG Rescue unveiled the "Shuhada's Wall" along with senior rescue officers, hosted flags of Kashmir and Pakistan. They prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

The DG Rescue Punjab along with Special Secretary Home Ehsan Bhutta and DEO Lahore Shahid Waheed Qamer visited Shaheed Fire Rescuer Waseem Abbas's family and handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 4.4 million and appointment letter to his widow and also presented gifts to the family.

Besides, Head of Operation Ayaz Aslam along with senior officers of Headquarters visited the family of Kashif Shaheed and Faheem, Head of P&D accompanied with senior officers visited Shaheed Muhammad Mudassir family and offered prayers for Shaheed. The squads of the Rescuers presented guard of honor at the grave and laid floral wreaths on the Rescue Shuhada graves.

Some 16 District Emergency Officers with Rescue squad visited the Shuhada's families in their respective districts and laid wreaths on shuhada graves and offered prayers for Shaheed rescuers. The officers also presented gifts to the families on behalf of the Director General as a token of appreciation and gratitude for the services rendered by the martyrs.

Addressing the ceremony, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer paid tributes to all 19 rescue officers and officials who embraced Shahadat in the line of duty since establishment of Punjab Emergency Service. He said that `Shuhada' from all over the country had set an example of bravery, sincerity and devotion for their professions & homeland and made proud their parents, colleagues and the motherland. "We all salute to all Shaheed Heroes of the Nation", he added.