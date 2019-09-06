UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Pay Tributes To Shuhada On Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Rescue 1122 pay tributes to shuhada on Defence Day

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) paid tributes to Shuhada in all the 36 districts of Punjab who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while providing safety and security to citizens of homeland in connection with Defence Day here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) paid tributes to Shuhada in all the 36 districts of Punjab who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while providing safety and security to citizens of homeland in connection with Defence Day here on Friday.

On the special directives of DG Rescue Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer all the District Emergency Officers (DEOs) organized events in connection with Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity across Punjab.

In this regard, a central ceremony of Defence Day/Kashmir Solidarity was held at Rescue Headquarters, Thoker Niaz Baig here.

The ceremony was attended by the senior officers from the Emergency Services academy and Headquarters, instructors, officials, families of Shuhada, dignitaries and a large numbers of rescue cadets.

The DG Rescue unveiled the "Shuhada's Wall" along with senior rescue officers, hosted flags of Kashmir and Pakistan. They prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

The DG Rescue Punjab along with Special Secretary Home Ehsan Bhutta and DEO Lahore Shahid Waheed Qamer visited Shaheed Fire Rescuer Waseem Abbas's family and handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 4.4 million and appointment letter to his widow and also presented gifts to the family.

Besides, Head of Operation Ayaz Aslam along with senior officers of Headquarters visited the family of Kashif Shaheed and Faheem, Head of P&D accompanied with senior officers visited Shaheed Muhammad Mudassir family and offered prayers for Shaheed. The squads of the Rescuers presented guard of honor at the grave and laid floral wreaths on the Rescue Shuhada graves.

Some 16 District Emergency Officers with Rescue squad visited the Shuhada's families in their respective districts and laid wreaths on shuhada graves and offered prayers for Shaheed rescuers. The officers also presented gifts to the families on behalf of the Director General as a token of appreciation and gratitude for the services rendered by the martyrs.

Addressing the ceremony, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer paid tributes to all 19 rescue officers and officials who embraced Shahadat in the line of duty since establishment of Punjab Emergency Service. He said that `Shuhada' from all over the country had set an example of bravery, sincerity and devotion for their professions & homeland and made proud their parents, colleagues and the motherland. "We all salute to all Shaheed Heroes of the Nation", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Fire Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Waseem Abbas Rescue 1122 Family All From Million Defence Day

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 54Thanniversary Of Defenc ..

36 minutes ago

Court grants 13 days physical remand of Iqbal Z.Ah ..

1 minute ago

Services of LWMC being hired for disposal of hospi ..

1 minute ago

KMC performs repair of roads around Nishter Park

1 minute ago

NEPRA investigation team holds K-Electric for 19 e ..

2 minutes ago

President POA, Gen Arif elected as member of Commo ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.