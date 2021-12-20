UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Pays Tribute To Great Fire Fighters Of Ghakhar Plaza

20th December 2021

Rescue 1122 pays tribute to great fire fighters of Ghakhar Plaza

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue1122) Rawalpindi commemorated the great sacrifices of 13 heroes of the nation, who lost their lives during Ghakkar Plaza Fire Fighting & Rescue operation on 20th December, 2008

Of these 13 firefighters, 4 belonged to Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), 1 to Municipal Fire Brigade Rawalpindi, 6 to Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) Wah and 2 to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Islamabad.

In this regard, a ceremony was also held here Monday.

The chief guest Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Mohammad Naseem saluted the martyrs of Gakhar Plaza and further said that lack of fire safety arrangements in high rise buildings is a major cause of such tragedy therefore we must ensure completion of safe society. Everyone has a collective responsibility and this is the need of the hour. In this regard, implementation of Punjab Community Safety Act 2021 will be ensured to make Pakistan safer.

Regional Emergency Officer Dr. Abdul Rehman conveyed the message of DG Rescue to the participants who said that we will not let the sacrifices of our great martyrs go in vain and fire safety has been adopted as a mission after the tragedy of Gakhar Plaza.

In this regard, Rescue 1122 has improved its capabilities by increasing the number of modern vehicles and equipment. Furthermore, the Punjab Community Safety Act 2021 has been passed by the Punjab Assembly giving legal status to the establishment of a safe society.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Ali Hussain welcomed the distinguished guests at the ceremony held in Rawalpindi to pay homage to the martyrs. Madam Abeer Riaz (MO) thanked the services, fire brigade and the participants of the event. Afterwards, the distinguished guests laid flowers at the memorial, special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and a well-armed contingent of rescuers saluted.

