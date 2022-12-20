Rescue 1122 pays tribute to great fire fighters of Ghakhar Plaza

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue1122) Rawalpindi commemorated the great sacrifices of 13 heroes of the nation, who lost their lives during Ghakkar Plaza Fire Fighting & Rescue operation on 20th December, 2008.

Of these 13 firefighters, 4 belonged to Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), 1 to Municipal Fire Brigade Rawalpindi, 6 to Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) Wah and 2 to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Islamabad.

In this regard, a dignified ceremony was also held in Rawalpindi at Central Rescue Station Rawal Road and Fire Brigade Station Liaquat Bagh, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Kamran Rasheed while addressing the participants of the ceremony said that we will not let the sacrifices of our great martyrs go in vain and fire safety has been adopted as a mission after the tragedy of Gakhar Plaza.

In this regard, Rescue 1122 has improved its capabilities by increasing the number of modern vehicles and equipment. He added that we all have a moral and social duty to prove that we are responsible citizens by identifying hazards in high-rise buildings.

Afterward, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Kamran Rasheed, rescue officers and rescuers laid flowers at the memorial, special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and a well-armed contingent of rescuers saluted.