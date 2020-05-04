UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:41 PM

Rescue 1122 Monday staged a rally in connection with International Firefighters' Day to pay homage to all those who laid their lives in line of duty to rescue others lives

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Monday staged a rally in connection with International Firefighters' Day to pay homage to all those who laid their lives in line of duty to rescue others lives.

Led by district emergency officer (DEO) Dr Ijaz Anjumn, the rally began from Lahore Morr and culminated at Rescue 1122 office via T and Ayub chowks.

A large number of rescuers, and media persons participated in the rally.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, DEO Dr Ijaz highlighted the role of rescuers in saving the lives and properties of the people.

He informed that Rescue 1122 had saved losses of millions of rupees besides public lives adding rescuers put their own lives in danger to protect others lives.

Dr Ijaz paid glowing tributes to rescuers who embraced martyrdom in line of their duties.

Later, awareness pamphlet regarding fire safety were disbursed among the citizens.

