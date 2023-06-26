Rescue-1122, PDMA, Civil Defense asked to remain high alert on Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit on Monday instructed the emergency service Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Civil Defense to remain alert and ensure presence in offices on Eid-ul Adha holiday.

In view of the pre-monsoon rains during the Eid holidays, the secretary directed the heads of all the subordinate institutions to make special duty rosters for the employees.

He said that rescue stations would remain open across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the merged districts and ambulances, fire vehicles and other equipment along with essential equipment have been provided to Rescue-1122 in all districts.

He said that PDMA's emergency operation center and rescue 1122 call center services would provide services, guidance and other facilities to the public on Eid holidays, while necessary services would be provided to the people during any emergency.

He urged people to report any untoward incident on helpline 1700 or 1122 in case of any emergency.