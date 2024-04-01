Rescue 1122 Performance
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 11,395 people during March in Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 11,395 people during March in Faisalabad.
After presiding over a meeting of rescue officers here on Monday, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal said that Rescue 1122 had received 12,172 emergency calls last month including 2805 calls about road traffic accidents, 7908 calls about medical emergencies, 148 calls about fire incidents, 322 calls about crimes, 5 calls about drowning incidents, 7 calls about building collapse and 977 miscellaneous calls.
He said that Rescue 1122 teams presented quick response and rescued 11395 people. It provided first aid to 5313 victims and shifted 5545 injured to different hospitals across the district for further treatment.
During meeting, Incharge Control Room Ghulam Shabbir briefed the DEO about rescuers performance while Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Tariq Mehmood and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite batting blues
Car bomb kills Russian-appointed official in east Ukraine
Football: English Championship table
Tight security on Youm-e -Ali
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Football: English Championship result
Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties in KP
Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan
Police arrest man with huge fireworks products
Education Working Group seeks revival of flood-ravaged schools in Rajanpur, DG K ..
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries visits KP-BOIT
Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eidul Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tight security on Youm-e -Ali3 minutes ago
-
Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties in KP11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest man with huge fireworks products5 minutes ago
-
Education Working Group seeks revival of flood-ravaged schools in Rajanpur, DG Khan5 minutes ago
-
Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eidul Fitr5 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police claim to arrest proclaimed offender5 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully in Sukkur3 minutes ago
-
Grand cleaning drive, RCB disposes of 35 tons garbage in three days3 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Thoshakhana case55 minutes ago
-
2 robbers arrested; cash, weapons recovered3 minutes ago
-
PHA to auction 14 parking stands, seven canteens3 minutes ago
-
Health sector to be upgraded on modern lines: Minister3 minutes ago