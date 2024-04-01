Rescue 1122 performance

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 11,395 people during March in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 11,395 people during March in Faisalabad.

After presiding over a meeting of rescue officers here on Monday, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal said that Rescue 1122 had received 12,172 emergency calls last month including 2805 calls about road traffic accidents, 7908 calls about medical emergencies, 148 calls about fire incidents, 322 calls about crimes, 5 calls about drowning incidents, 7 calls about building collapse and 977 miscellaneous calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 teams presented quick response and rescued 11395 people. It provided first aid to 5313 victims and shifted 5545 injured to different hospitals across the district for further treatment.

During meeting, Incharge Control Room Ghulam Shabbir briefed the DEO about rescuers performance while Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Tariq Mehmood and others were also present.