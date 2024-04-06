Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Performance Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar presided over a joint meeting of District Emergency Board/Disaster Management Authority in DC office.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal gave a detailed briefing about the performance of Rescue 1122 including security on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) and Easter.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sialkot Muzaffar Mukhtar said the scope of community training should be expanded to deal effectively with emergency situations.

He directed Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Khalid Hussain to conduct firefighting and first aid training sessions for workers of educational, commercial and industrial units.

