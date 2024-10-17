Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Performance Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Rescue 1122 performance reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held on Thursday to review the services of Rescue 1122 Dera in the district.

The meeting was headed by Rescue 1122 Director General Dr. Ayaz Khan and Regional Operations Director Imran Khan Yousafzai and supervised by District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by the Control Room Incharge and all Station Incharges, who were asked to present their report on various tasks.

Eng. Faseeh Ullah expressed satisfaction with the performance of all Station Incharges and issued directives to further improve the services.

Speaking on this occasion, Eng. Faseeh Ullah said that every possible effort is being made to enhance the services of Rescue 1122, which will facilitate the timely and quality provision of services to the public.

APP/akt

