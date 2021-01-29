Rescue-1122 performance reviewed in sialkot

A meeting of District Emergency Board and District Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz at DC office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting of District Emergency board and District Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz at DC office.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal while giving a brief overview of the performance of Rescue-1122 Sialkot said that Rescue-1122 responded to 1487 emergencies in month of December including 579 road accidents, 45 fire incidents, 35 crime emergencies, 1 drowning incident, 1 building collapse incident, 687 medical emergencies and 139 special rescue emergencies.

He added that Rescue 1122 shifted 1005 injured out of 1417 patients to the hospital alive, 311 people were provided first aid on the spot, while 101 patients died on the spot or during shifting to the hospitals.

DEO further said that in December, 47 patients were shifted from Sialkot to Lahore hospitals by Rescue 1122 under the Patient Transfer Service.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid and timely fire prevention training to 286 people in eight training sessions during the month of December under the Community Training Program, he added.

He further said that the rescue volunteers worked with the district government in all polio campaigns during last year.

Rescue volunteers vaccinated 2135 children at various spots in Lari Adda during the polio campaign in November and December, DEO added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue appreciated the performance of the Rescue-1122 and issued necessary instructions in this regard.

