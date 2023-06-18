UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Performing Duties At Various Places Of Canals

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 has taken another important initiative for community safety in view of increasing incidence of drowning in canals and rivers here on Sunday.

According to rescue spokesperson, on the special instructions of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, the rescuers are performing duty at various important places of the canals and at the picnic points in Headmarala.

Rescuers will be patrolling to prevent the loss of precious lives by prohibiting people from bathing in canals and rivers,said rescue officials.

District Emergency Officer(DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal specially appealed the parents not to let the children go to such places alone and urged the public to avoid bathing in the canals.

In case of not following the instruction, they will have to face legal action,said DEO.

