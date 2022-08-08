Rescue 1122 performs duties on 9th Muharram

Rescuers performed duties under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal in the processions and gatherings on 9th Muharram

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Rescuers performed duties under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal in the processions and gatherings on 9th Muharram.

According to rescue spokesperson, on the 9th of Muharram, the main processions of the area were taken out in Gujral and Bhair town of Daska, in which a large number of mourners walked and expressed their grief by wailing and beating their chests and flagellating themselves with hands and knife-fitted chains.

He said that the mobile teams of rescuers and rescue guards were present with the processions all the time.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid on the spot to 161 mourners in the procession while 3 mourners were shifted to hospital after first aid.