UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Personnel Conduct Anti-germ Spray At Bus Terminal, Markets

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:27 PM

Rescue 1122 personnel conduct anti-germ spray at bus terminal, markets

The Rescue-1122 team conducted the anti-germs spray at various bus terminals and markets to curb spread of the coronavirus pandemic here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rescue-1122 team conducted the anti-germs spray at various bus terminals and markets to curb spread of the coronavirus pandemic here on Thursday.

According to Shaheen Transport Owners' Association entry had been banned without masks and passengers and staff of vehicles had been directed to strictly observe notified precautionary measures to contain spread of Covid 19.

It said that Rescue 1122 personnel sprayed flying coaches, buses and shops at terminals with the help of machinery.

President of the association was also present on the occasion.Shahib Shah Yousafzai urged passengers to wear travel masks and use sanitizers.

Sahib Shah Yousafzai said that his association was ready to cooperate with the district administration in taking measures against spread of COVID-19 and added that all the instruction by the government in this regard would be fully implemented for the sake of safety of people.

Related Topics

Vehicles Rescue 1122 Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati women exemplary role models for women worl ..

Emirati women exemplary role models for women worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

1 minute ago
 65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendl ..

Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendly ties: Mian Zahid Hussain

18 minutes ago
 ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Prot ..

ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Protection in Academia' at UVAS

21 minutes ago
 EU Asks Member States to Offer Safe Legal Pathways ..

EU Asks Member States to Offer Safe Legal Pathways Out of Afghanistan for at-Ris ..

40 seconds ago
 US Has 36 Hours Left to Complete Evacuation From A ..

US Has 36 Hours Left to Complete Evacuation From Afghanistan - Reports

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.