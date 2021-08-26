Rescue 1122 personnel conduct anti-germ spray at bus terminal, markets

The Rescue-1122 team conducted the anti-germs spray at various bus terminals and markets to curb spread of the coronavirus pandemic here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rescue-1122 team conducted the anti-germs spray at various bus terminals and markets to curb spread of the coronavirus pandemic here on Thursday.

According to Shaheen Transport Owners' Association entry had been banned without masks and passengers and staff of vehicles had been directed to strictly observe notified precautionary measures to contain spread of Covid 19.

It said that Rescue 1122 personnel sprayed flying coaches, buses and shops at terminals with the help of machinery.

President of the association was also present on the occasion.Shahib Shah Yousafzai urged passengers to wear travel masks and use sanitizers.

Sahib Shah Yousafzai said that his association was ready to cooperate with the district administration in taking measures against spread of COVID-19 and added that all the instruction by the government in this regard would be fully implemented for the sake of safety of people.