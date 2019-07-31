Rescue-1122 personnel on high alert during Monsoon: DEO

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:13 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Chaudary Muhammad Aslam has said that Rescue-1122 personnel were on high alert during flood emergency in the district while the vacation of the rescue staff has been canceled in this regard.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of flood arrangements in his office here on Wednesday.

Emergency Officer Operational, Rana Muhammad Yameen briefed in the meeting that two boats and soldiers were on high alert in flood area of Haji Pur while a flood relief camp has also set up at Kot Mithan area of River Chanab.

All district administration, quick response force and flood squad were on high alert in any flood emergency situation in the district, he added.

District Emergency Officer said that the safety of citizens was the topmost priority of Rescue-1122 and all precautionary measures have finalized in this regard.

