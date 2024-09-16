Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Plan For Eid Melad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Rescue 1122 plan for Eid Melad

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has released a plan for Eid Melad-un-Nabi here on Monday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazhar Shah told APP that more than 500 rescue personnel would remain alert to face any situation during Milad celebrations.

He said that 29 ambulances, three rescue vehicles, five fire vehicles and 50 motorbikes would perform duties for the event.

He said that nine rescue posts had been set up in the city which will remain operational for 24 hours.

The rescue posts have been established at Shaheen Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar, larri Adda, Hilal-e-Ehmar and Hussain Chowk.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Vehicles Alert Rescue 1122 Event

Recent Stories

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan