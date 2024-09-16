Rescue 1122 Plan For Eid Melad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has released a plan for Eid Melad-un-Nabi here on Monday.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazhar Shah told APP that more than 500 rescue personnel would remain alert to face any situation during Milad celebrations.
He said that 29 ambulances, three rescue vehicles, five fire vehicles and 50 motorbikes would perform duties for the event.
He said that nine rescue posts had been set up in the city which will remain operational for 24 hours.
The rescue posts have been established at Shaheen Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar, larri Adda, Hilal-e-Ehmar and Hussain Chowk.
