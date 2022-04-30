Rescue-1122 plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, has issued plan for Eid-ul-Fitr for providing prompt service to any victims or persons in need during Eid holidays

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, has issued plan for Eid-ul-Fitr for providing prompt service to any victims or persons in need during Eid holidays.

According to Sargodha District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah, more than 500 personnel would perform duty in the district on the Eid days.

He said that holidays of rescue workers have been restricted on Eid days.

Special rescue posts have also been set up at Eidgahs and other important places, including Jinnah Hall, Red Crescent Road and Qenchi Mor for providing immediate services to the persons in need, he added.