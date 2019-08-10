Rescue 1122 plan for Eidul Azha in Multan

Rescue 1122 on Saturday devised a plan to provide emergency service on Eidul Azha days in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) Rescue 1122 on Saturday devised a plan to provide emergency service on Eidul Azha days in the district.

According to district emergency officer Dr Kaleemullah, over 500 rescuers equipped with modern instruments, fire vehicles, 100 motor-bike ambulances and 135 four-wheel ambulances had been put on alert across the district.

He said that Eid holidays of rescuers had been canceled.

He said that requisite staff was already deputed at Jalapur Pirwala, Shujabad and other places of the district.